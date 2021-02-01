2021 Native American dollar coin reverse approved

The 2021 Native American dollar reverse design pays tribute to the distinguished military service of Native Americans since 1775.

The design approved for the reverse of the 2021 Native American dollar pays tribute to the military service of Native Americans, begun with the Revolutionary War.

The reverse design features two eagle feathers, traditionally earned in battle or by performing a brave deed.

Eagle feathers are revered and respected, receiving the utmost care and handling, and are to be displayed proudly in homes. Stars representing five branches of the U.S. military are in the foreground, while a background circle connects all the elements.

The reverse was designed by Donna Weaver, a U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist and retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver, and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. The reverse is paired with sculptor Glenna Goodacre’s original obverse portrait of Sacagawea carrying her son, Jean-Baptiste, which appeared on the Sacagawea dollar from 2000 through 2008 and was carried over for use in the Native American dollar series begun in 2009.

Native Americans have served in the U.S. military forces at a higher rate in proportion to their population than any other ethnic group.

During World War I, Native Americans volunteered in astonishing numbers, although most were ineligible for the draft. Of the 10,000 Native Americans who served in the Army and 2,000 in the Navy, three quarters were volunteers. Native Americans’ service recognitions include five Medals of Honor during World War II.

