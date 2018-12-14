2019 Native American dollar to be in four finishes

The Uncirculated Mint set will feature Native American dollars struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints with an Uncirculated finish.

The Proof version will be struck at the San Francisco Mint for inclusion in sets containing Proof coins. All Mint marks are on the coins’ edge.

U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed at what Mint production facility the Enhanced Uncirculated dollar will be struck nor whether it will be offered individually or packaged as part of a special set.

Versions of the 2019 Native American dollar dedicated to the space program will include one exhibiting an Enhanced Uncirculated finish.

Versions of the 2019 Native American dollar dedicated to the space program will include one exhibiting an Enhanced Uncirculated finish.

The U.S. Mint officially announced the approved reverse for the 2019 Native American dollar in the 2018 Winter Issue of the National Museum of the American Indian’s eponymous quarterly magazine.

Inside Coin World: Correspondence confirms Weinman models: A researcher of poet Wallace Stevens turns his attention to a numismatic mystery: Who modeled for the Winged Liberty Head dime and Walking Liberty half dollar?

The 2019 reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily S. Damstra and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed at what Mint production facility the Enhanced Uncirculated dollar will be struck nor whether it will be offered individually or packaged as part of a special set — possibly, for example, a set to be associated with the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program.

The Enhanced Uncirculated finish involves a combination of laser-frosted and machine and hand-polished elements.

The 2019 dollar will also be struck at the San Francisco Mint with a standard Proof finish for inclusion in Proof coin sets; in Uncirculated finish at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints for inclusion in the annual Uncirculated Mint set; and in circulation-quality finish at Denver and Philadelphia for numismatic sales as Uncirculated coins in 25-coin rolls and 100-coin bags.

None of the 2019 Native American dollars will be issued for distribution into general circulation.

Damstra’s design features renowned NASA engineer Mary Golda Ross writing calculations. Behind her, an Atlas-Agena rocket launches into space, with an equation inscribed in its exhaust cloud.

An astronaut, symbolic of Native American astronauts, including John Herrington, spacewalks above. In the field behind, a group of stars indicates outer space. Inscriptions include UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and $1.

The date, Mint mark and E PLURIBUS UNUM will appear incuse on the edge of each version of the dollar.

The obverse will continue to feature Shoshone Indian guide Sacagawea carrying her son, Jean Baptiste, a design rendered by sculptor Glenna Goodacre for the Sacagawea dollar introduced in 2000.

The design was struck for the Sacagawea dollar series through 2008, and continued since 2009 with the introduction of the Native American dollar series.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter