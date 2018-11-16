Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

Cooper's original obverse as submitted, right, was modified for the approved version, left.

The obverse design common to all the 2019 Apollo 11 coins was created by Maine artist Gary Cooper. The mandated reverse was rendered by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

Among the first numismatic products for 2019 from the U.S. Mint are the coins commemorating the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary. The four coins will exhibit share common designs on their concave obverses and convex reverses.

Collectors will have an opportunity to place orders for the first U.S. 5-ounce silver commemorative dollar coin at noon Eastern Time Jan. 24 when the Proof 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary silver dollar goes on sale from the U.S. Mint.

The authorized mintage for the 5-ounce silver dollar is 100,000 coins. Pricing and ordering restrictions have yet to be announced.

All of the coins in the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program will bear a common concave obverse and common convex reverse. The obverse is by Maine artist Gary Cooper, who was the winner of a public design competition staged by the Mint. The legislated reverse was sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

The U.S. Mint has announced specific release dates for numismatic products for the first three months of calendar year 2019, with tentative time frames identified for the remainder of the year. Specific dates will be announced when they are confirmed. All launches begin at noon Eastern Time on the specified date. Pricing, product limits and ordering restrictions will be announced when available.

On Jan. 3, the Mint will offer the 2019-S Birth set and 2019-S Happy Birthday set.

Remaining scheduled offerings are:

??Jan. 10: 2019-W Proof American Eagle silver dollar; 2019-W Congratulations set.

??Jan. 15: 2019-S America the Beautiful Quarters clad Proof set.

??Jan. 24: Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coin products — 2019-S half dollar set, Proof and Uncirculated 2019-W gold $5 coins, Proof 2019-S and Uncirculated 2019-D copper-nickel clad half dollars, Proof and Uncirculated 2019-S silver dollars (standard size), Proof 2019-P 5-ounce silver dollar.

??Jan. 25: Thomas Jefferson silver Presidential medal, San Francisco Mint.

??Jan. 31: Proof 2019-W American Eagle platinum coin, Preamble to the Declaration of Independence – Liberty.

??Feb. 4: 2019 Lowell National Historical Park quarter dollar rolls and bags.

??Feb. 7: 2019-P Lowell National Historical Park Uncirculated 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

??Feb. 13: 2019 Native American dollar rolls, bags and boxes; United States Mint 2019 Rocketship set containing Denver and San Francisco Mint coins.

?? Feb. 19: 2019 Lowell National Historical Park three-coin quarter dollar set.

??Feb. 21: 2019-S America the Beautiful Silver Quarters Proof set.

??March 1: 2019-S Proof set.

??March 7: Proof 2019-W American Eagle gold coins — four-coin set and individual tenth-ounce, quarter-ounce, half-ounce and 1-ounce coins.

??March 14: American Legion 100th Anniversary commemorative coin products — Proof and Uncirculated 2019-W $5 coins, Proof and Uncirculated 2019-P silver dollars, Proof 2019-S and Uncirculated 2019-D copper-nickel clad half dollars, three-coin Proof set.

??March 26: America the Beautiful Quarters 2019 Uncirculated Coin set.

??March 28: United States Mint 2019 Explore and Discover Coin set.

Spring releases

Items scheduled for a spring 2019 release are the:

??Proof 2019-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coin.

??Uncirculated 2019-W American Eagle silver dollar.

??2019 American Memorial Park quarter dollar bags and rolls.

??Uncirculated 2019-P American Memorial Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

??2019 Kennedy copper-nickel clad half dollar 200-coin bag and two-roll set.

??James Madison silver Presidential medal.

??2019-S Silver Proof set.

??2019 Uncirculated Coin set.

Summer releases

These issues are tentatively scheduled for release during the summer months but with no specific date indicated:

??Uncirculated 2019-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin.

??Proof 2019-W American Eagle silver dollar.

??James Monroe silver Presidential medal.

??2019 Native American $1 Coin & Currency set.

??2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park quarter dollar bags and rolls and Uncirculated 2019-P San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

??2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollar bags and rolls, three-coin set and Uncirculated 2019-P 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

Fall issues

Tentatively scheduled on the fall calendar are:

??Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin.

??America the Beautiful Quarters 2019 Circulating Coin set.

??2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter three-coin set, bags, rolls and Uncirculated 2019-P silver 5-ounce quarter dollar.

??John Quincy Adams Presidential silver medal.

??2019 Limited Edition Silver Proof set.

??2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park quarter dollar three-coin set.

??2019 United States Mint Youth Coin and Currency set.

Release dates to be determined

Anticipated 2019 products not slotted yet anywhere on the schedule are:

??2019 American Innovation $1 100-coin bags for Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

??2019-S American Innovation $1 Proof set.

??2019-S Reverse Proof American Innovation $1 coins for Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

??25-coin rolls of Denver Mint and Philadelphia Mint circulation strikes of American Innovation $1 coins for Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

??American Innovation 2019 Uncirculated Coin set.

??2019-P American Legion 100th Anniversary silver dollar and American Veterans silver medal set.

??2019-W American Liberty .9999 fine gold coin.

??2019 American Liberty silver medal (Philadelphia).

