U.S. Mint raising prices for some 2018 products

The price for the Uncirculated 2018-P America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver coins will rise by $5 from the cost of the 2017 coins, like the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park piece shown here.

United States Mint customers will pay a little more in 2018 for 13 annual products compared to what they paid in 2017.

The Coin World editorial staff revisits what we thought were the most captivating stories of 2017: As 2018 strides on stage, we reflect on the major story lines Coin World covered in 2017

The price releases announced at the first of the year are for various annual Proof and Uncirculated sets, a number of America the Beautiful quarter dollar products (including the Uncirculated 5-ounce silver versions), numismatic versions of several numismatic American Eagle silver dollars, and more.

The accompanying table lists the 13 products, their 2018 prices, and what the Mint charged for them in 2017.

Product 2018 Price 2017 Price

Standard Proof Set $27.95 $26.95

Silver Proof Set $49.95 $47.95

Uncirculated Coin Set $21.95 $20.95

America the Beautiful Quarters Proof Set $15.95 $14.95

America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Set $33.95 $31.95

Limited Edition Silver Proof Set $144.95 $139.95

America the Beautiful Uncirculated Set $13.95 $12.95

America the Beautiful Circulating Set $8.95 $5.95

America the Beautiful 5-Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin $154.95 $149.95

American Eagle 1-Ounce Silver Proof Coin $55.95 $53.95

American Eagle 1-Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin $46.95 $44.95

American Eagle 1-Ounce Silver Proof Bulk Pack (210 coins) $11,749.50 $11,329.50

Congratulations Set $56.95 $54.95

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter