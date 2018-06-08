On both palladium versions of the American Eagle, the reverse carries sculptor Adolph A. Weinman's design for the reverse of the the American Institute of Architects gold medal. The 2017 bullion version is shown.

The 2018-W Proof American Eagle palladium $25 coin, scheduled for a September release, will bear the same mandated designs that appear on the bullion version (shown) introduced in 2017.

The United States Mint June 4 announced release dates for several numismatic products, including some first-time issues.

Among the products to be offered for the first time are the 2018-S San Francisco Mint Silver Reverse Proof set, which begins sales July 23, and the Proof 2018-W American Eagle 1-ounce palladium $25 coin which is scheduled for sale beginning Sept. 6.

Inside Coin World: Note shows Washington Monument as it should have looked: A 19th century note shows the Washington Monument in its original though abandoned form. Also in the June 25 Coin World, a coin scandal begins in 1935.

The Silver Reverse Proof set, to be offered at $54.95, will contain the same 10 denominations as the regular Silver Proof set, but the finish will have mirrored devices shining from frosted fields, instead of the standard frosted devices on mirrored fields. The set marks the 50th anniversary of Proof set output in San Francisco.

The Roosevelt dime, the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars and Kennedy half dollar will be struck in .900 fine silver.

In the September offering, the Proof 2018-W American Eagle palladium coin has the same designs as those on the 2017 bullion version. Both palladium coins are products of the West Point Mint but only the Proof version will bear the W Mint mark.

The palladium coins’ designs are by sculptor Adolph A. Weinman. The obverse replicates the obverse design of the Winged Liberty Head dime, while the reverse features Weinman’s reverse executed for the American Institute of Architects gold medal, first awarded in 1907.

Other products on the Mint’s announced schedule are:

??July 12, Uncirculated 2018-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold $50 coin.

??Aug. 14, Proof 2018-S American Eagle silver dollar. No details were released about the issue’s mintage.

??Aug. 16, George Washington and John Adams Silver Presidential medals. The Mint released no details on mintages, silver fineness, or finish.

??Aug. 27, Cumberland Island National Seashore quarter dollars in rolls and bags.

Coins are circulation-quality strikes in separate roll and bag options from the Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints.

??Aug. 30, Uncirculated 2018-P Cumberland Island National Seashore 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

??Sept. 13, Cumberland Island National Seashore 2018 Quarter Three-Coin set.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter