1973-S Eisenhower dollar one of two in its grade

The 40 percent silver dollars were sold directly to collectors by the U.S. Mint.

One of just two certified NGC MS-69 1973-S Eisenhower silver dollars sold for $4,050 on Sept. 30.

GreatCollections’ auction of the “I Like Ikes” Professional Coin Grading Service Registry Set of Eisenhower Dollars on Sept. 30 included a high-grade 1973-S Eisenhower dollar.

Eisenhower dollars from 40 percent silver planchets were struck at the San Francisco Mint for sale to collectors between 1971 and 1974, and again with the dual-dated 1776–1976 Bicentennial issue.

Inside Coin World: Celebrating Christmas numismatically: The December issue of Coin World features several features with a Christmas theme and a look at paper money depicting people you might not recognize.

These 40 percent silver dollars contain .3162 ounce of silver and are distinguished from their clad counterparts by a solid-colored edge, rather than the sandwich appearance of copper-nickel coins where outer layers of 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel are bonded to an inner core of pure copper.

Because they were struck for sale directly to collectors, these 40 percent silver Eisenhower dollars are more commonly found in top grades, but they can be expensive in MS-68 and MS-69.

A 1973-S Eisenhower dollar graded MS-69 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. comes from a generous mintage of 1,833,140 examples, but the subject coin is virtually unimprovable and is one of just two certified by NGC in this grade with none finer.

It sold for $4,050, showing that demand from the NGC Set Registry fans can be as fierce as the PCGS Registry collectors.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter