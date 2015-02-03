1973-S Eisenhower dollar with 'perfect' grade a first for PCGS

The continued popularity of the Registry Set programs from Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp., where collectors can register their collections online and compete with other collectors, continues to put pressure on modern condition rarities.



Here is one of three Coin World is profiling that brought strong prices at recent auctions by GreatCollections.com.



The coin: 1973-S Eisenhower copper-nickel clad dollar, Proof 70 Deep Cameo



The price: $9,075



The story: The market for top-quality Eisenhower dollars continues to rise as collectors discover the rarity of some issues in this short series that was issued from 1971 to 1978.



In 1973, two types of Proof Eisenhower dollars were struck. One had a silver-copper clad composition (40 percent silver) and was sold individually to collectors. The other was the usual copper-nickel clad dollar included in Proof sets.



In a Jan. 11 GreatCollections.com auction, one of three PCGS Proof 70 Deep Cameo copper-nickel clad 1973-S Eisenhower dollars brought $9,075. The auction firm noted that the offering represented the first example of this date in this “perfect” PCGS grade to trade at public auction. To contrast, PCGS has graded nearly 15,000 examples of the copper-nickel clad 1973-S dollar in Proof 69 Deep Cameo, and these sell for as little as $15 when offered at auction.



Keep reading this Market Analysis:



Recently sold MS-70 1994 American Eagle half-ounce gold coin one of only six examples



2012-P Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park silver bullion coin an ATB series high point

More from CoinWorld.com:



Mint reveals details of 2016 gold coins to mark 1916 silver issues



CCAC concurs with CFA on designs for 2015 High Relief gold coin



Royal Canadian Mint releases Hawk and Cougar bullion coins



Thieves use SUV to smash glass doors at Wells Fargo SF museum, steal gold nuggets



Reeding variants not errors on 2015 American Eagle tenth-ounce gold bullion coins says U.S. Mint



Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!