Here's what 2015 Reverse Proof Eisenhower dollar coin looks like
- Published: Aug 18, 2015, 5 AM
The Dwight D. Eisenhower Coin and Chronicles set sold out in approximately 15 minutes. The fast sellout has angered some Mint customers, based on phone calls and email messages from readers.
2. Along those lines...
A pair of Coin World staffers blogged about the Eisenhower sellout:
- Bill Gibbs: Repeat performance: Collectors angry over Eisenhower sellout
- Paul Gilkes: Collector ire raised over Ike set sales
3. Notable 'Indian Chief notes'
"Southern Indiana collector Norm Pender points out that one of the Chief notes is distinctive. Friedberg 278 has, not one, but two Native Americans on it."
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 5:28 p.m. ET Tuesday:
5. Hot topics
Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:
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