Release date for Taft silver medal remains uncertain
- Published: May 23, 2025, 9 AM
Still to be announced by the United States Mint is a specific fall release date for the silver Presidential medal depicting the 27th president of the United States, William Howard Taft.
Collectors who register as Mint customers may place advance orders now for the medal through the bureau’s subscription program.
The medal’s designs will replicate those that appeared on the Mint’s original bronze medal in 1909. That medal’s obverse was executed by the sixth chief engraver, Charles E. Barber, whose surname is inscribed in the field to the left of the portrait. Assistant Mint Engraver George T. Morgan executed the reverse, with his surname appearing along the border below and right of the date.
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