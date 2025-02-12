U.S. Mint plans Teddy Roosevelt medal for later in 2025

The Theodore Roosevelt 1-ounce .999 fine silver Presidential medal will go on sale from the U.S. Mint later this summer.

Sometime later this summer, the United States Mint will be striking and offering for public sale the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential silver medal.

The Matte Finish 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal replicates the original 1905 bronze version recognizing Roosevelt that was produced at the Philadelphia Mint and offered for sale.

The Roosevelt silver medal will measure 40.6 millimeters, in diameter, the same size and weight as the American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar.

It will be executed without Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint. The medal will be priced at $90 per medal, with no order limit.

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The Roosevelt medal’s obverse depicts a profile left of the nation’s 26th chief executive, designed and engraved by the sixth chief engraver of the United States, Charles E. Barber, whose surname BARBER appears in small capitals in the right field above Roosevelt’s left shoulder. THEODORE is inscribed along the left border and ROOSEVELT along the right.

The reverse, designed and engraved by Assistant Mint Engraver George T. Morgan, depicts Columbia with her right hand resting upon a column bearing a cinerary urn and devices symbolizing the authority of the United States with the U.S. Capitol in the background. Inscribed are INAUGURATED / PRESIDENT / OF THE / UNITED STATES / SEP. 14. 1901, an underscore, and SECOND TERM / MARCH 4. / 1905.

Morgan’s surname also in small capitals is below and right of the 4 in the second date. Roosevelt was sworn in as president in 1901 after the assassination of William McKinley in Buffalo, New York, and elected to a second term in 1905.

Bronze duplicates of the medal in 1.5-inch and 3-inch versions are already available from the U.S. Mint in its ongoing medals catalog, priced at $20 for the small medal and $160 for the larger medal.

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