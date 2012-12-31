Mint reveals 2013 Presidential dollar designs

The United States Mint unveiled adopted obverse portraits for the 2013 Presidential dollar coins featuring William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft and Woodrow Wilson.

Approved designs for the four Presidential dollars to be issued in 2013 were announced Dec. 17 by the United States Mint.

Officials unveiled the designs for the dollar coins bearing the obverse portraits of Presidents William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft and Woodrow Wilson. The designs were selected Feb. 15 by Deputy Treasury Secretary Neal S. Wolin.

The designs represent presidents 25 through 28 in the seventh year of the Presidential $1 Coin Program.

The McKinley dollar was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.

U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna designed and sculptured the Roosevelt portrait.

Barbara Fox, a master designer with the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program, designed the Taft portrait. The design was sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II designed and sculptured the Wilson portrait.

All four 2013 Presidential dollar portraits will be paired with the common Statue of Liberty reverse designed by Everhart. The reverse design was introduced in 2007 —the dollar coin program’s inaugural year.

The 2013 Presidential dollars will be struck in Proof and Uncirculated versions for numismatic sets, as well as in circulation quality for numismatic products in bags, rolls and boxes of rolled coins.

Presidential dollar production for circulation was suspended indefinitely by Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner on Dec. 13, 2011, because of a glut of dollar coins in Federal Reserve Banks and storage facilities.

The U.S. Mint retained the authority to continue to strike Presidential dollars and Native American dollars in circulation quality for numismatic sales.

The release date for the circulation-quality 2013 William McKinley Presidential dollar in bags, rolls and boxes of rolled coins is Feb. 19. Tentatively release dates for the remaining coins are April for the Roosevelt dollar, July for the Taft dollar and October for the Wilson dollar. ¦