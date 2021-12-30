The 2022 pricing grid for U.S. coins containing precious metals such as the American Buffalo (shown) is available at the U.S. Mint website.

The United States Mint posted its pricing grid online Dec. 24 for 2022 numismatic products containing precious metals.

The pricing reveals an increase, compared to 2021, for the only three-coin set planned for a commemorative coin program in 2022, which includes a gold $5 coin.

The three-coin Proof set in the 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball commemorative coin program, to be offered beginning Jan. 6, will be $787.25 when initially offered, higher than the $775 charged for the 2021 commemorative programs’ three-coin Proof sets.

The sets each contain a Proof version of their respective gold $5 coin, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar.

The pricing grid is a spreadsheet that establishes product prices based on spot metal price ranges. The grid lists Proof and Uncirculated American Eagle gold coins; Proof American Buffalo gold coins; Proof American Eagle platinum coins; numismatic versions of the American Eagle palladium coin; American Liberty gold coin; and Proof and Uncirculated gold commemorative coins and any numismatic products that include them.

Pricing can vary weekly, dependent upon the London Bullion Market Association gold, platinum, and palladium prices’ weekly averages. Pricing for all United States Mint numismatic gold, platinum, and palladium products is evaluated every Wednesday and modified up or down if necessary.

The complete grid can be found at https://catalog.usmint.gov/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-usm-site-catalog-us/default/dw48d354aa/images/PDFs/2022-Pricing-Grid.pdf.

