Early 2022 Mint product calendar revealed

A silver version of the James K. Polk Presidential medal will be offered Feb. 14. Illustrated is an original bronze version.

Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2022 American Women, Maya Angelou quarter dollars struck at three Mints will be offered by the U.S. Mint starting Feb. 7.

Numismatic products to be offered during the first three months of calendar year 2022 by the U.S. Mint were posted on the bureau’s online catalog Nov. 10.

None of the product listings identify mintage or household order restrictions, pricing or other details on the individual options.

Kicking off the year is the Jan. 6 launch of sales for both three-coin commemorative coin programs, which celebrate the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor and the Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial.

Each program will offer, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The Negro Leagues Baseball program will include additional specialized products, including the Negro Leagues Baseball 2022 Proof Silver Dollar and Jackie Robinson Proof Silver Medal set, with both components struck at the Philadelphia Mint; a Negro Leagues Baseball 2022-P Proof silver dollar with privy mark; and a three-coin Proof set.

Additional scheduled products for 2022 during the first three months include:

➤ Feb. 3: Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar; 2022 Congratulations set; First Amendment to the United States Constitution 2022-W Platinum Proof Coin — Freedom of Speech.

➤ Feb. 7: American Women Quarters 2022 Rolls and Bags – Maya Angelou, circulation-quality production from output at the Denver, San Francisco and Philadelphia Mints.

➤ Feb. 9: 2022 Native American dollar rolls, bags, and boxes.

➤ Feb. 10: Proof five-coin 2022-S American Women Quarters set.

➤ Feb. 14: James K. Polk Presidential silver medal.

➤ Feb. 23: 2022-P and 2022-D American Innovation, Rhode Island, dollars in bags and rolls.

➤ Feb. 24: Five-coin Proof 2022-S American Women Quarters Silver set.

➤ March 11: U.S. Navy 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal.

➤ March 17: Proof 2022-W American Eagle gold 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce, tenth-ounce individual coins, and four-coin gold Proof American Eagle set.

➤ March 22: American Women Quarters 2022 Bags and Rolls – Sally Ride, circulation-quality production from output at the Denver, San Francisco and Philadelphia Mints.

The product listings can be viewed online at https://catalog.usmint.gov/product-schedule/2022/.

