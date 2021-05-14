Mint’s pricing grid updated on May 10
- Published: May 14, 2021, 11 AM
The United States Mint published May 10 on the Federal Register online its 2021 pricing of numismatic gold, commemorative gold, platinum and palladium products, derived from its price-calculating spreadsheet for coins containing precious metals, a tool often referred to as the Mint’s “pricing grid.”
Price revisions include increases for the American Eagle Proof gold coins, American Eagle Uncirculated gold coin, American Buffalo Proof gold coin, American Liberty Proof gold coin, and Mayflower 400th Anniversary gold $10 coin.
Pricing can vary weekly depending on the size of changes in the London Bullion Market Association gold, platinum, and palladium prices weekly averages.
The prices for all U.S. Mint numismatic gold, platinum, and palladium products are evaluated every Wednesday and modified as necessary.
The complete 2021 pricing spreadsheet for numismatic gold, commemorative gold, platinum, and palladium products, the pricing grid, is available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-usm-site-catalog-us/default/dwa987c8c0/images/PDFs/2021-Pricing-Grid-v2.pdf.
