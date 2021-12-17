2022 Purple Heart silver dollar to have a colorized option
- Published: Dec 17, 2021, 9 AM
The 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemorative coin program will include a limited-edition colorized version of the 2022-W silver dollar.
The numismatic product is currently the final issue listed on the U.S. Mint’s online catalog, with a “to-be-determined” issue date.
The colorization process is a post-strike application by an outside vendor. Which elements of the 2022-W silver dollar will be colorized, how many coins will be colorized and over what finish it will be applied are details not yet disclosed.
The first colorized U.S. coins were Proof versions of the 2020 National Basketball Hall of Fame silver dollar and copper-nickel half dollar.
