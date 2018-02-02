Uncut Series 2017 $1 Federal Reserve Week's Most
- Published: Feb 2, 2018, 4 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Precious metals prices forecast to rise during 2018, according to survey: Gold is anticipated to reach $1,460 or potentially more, silver about $20 and platinum about $1,150 by the end of the year, according to a PNG survey.
4. Low condition no barrier: 1802/0 Draped Bust half cent in auction is rare: Specialists covet the extremely rare Cohen 1 1802/0 Draped Bust half cent, its overdate visible without aid, even if graded PCGS About Good Details, Damaged.
3. First-day sales for Proof 2018-W American Eagle platinum coin total 4,420: First-day sales Jan. 25 for the limited-edition Proof 2018-W American Eagle platinum $100 coin totaled 4,420 pieces, or 22 percent of the maximum mintage.
2. American Liberty tenth-ounce gold coin set for sale Feb. 8: At noon EST, collectors will be able to begin ordering the Proof 2018-W American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin from the U.S. Mint.
1. BEP offers 50-subject uncut sheets of Series 2017 $1 notes: Uncut sheets of Series 2017 $1 Federal Reserve notes are going on sale at the BEP starting Jan. 30. They will be available in various options.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform