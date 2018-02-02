Uncut sheets of Series 2017 $1 Federal Reserve notes went on sale on Jan. 30, and our readers certainly took note.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Precious metals prices forecast to rise during 2018, according to survey: Gold is anticipated to reach $1,460 or potentially more, silver about $20 and platinum about $1,150 by the end of the year, according to a PNG survey.

4. Low condition no barrier: 1802/0 Draped Bust half cent in auction is rare: Specialists covet the extremely rare Cohen 1 1802/0 Draped Bust half cent, its overdate visible without aid, even if graded PCGS About Good Details, Damaged.

3. First-day sales for Proof 2018-W American Eagle platinum coin total 4,420: First-day sales Jan. 25 for the limited-edition Proof 2018-W American Eagle platinum $100 coin totaled 4,420 pieces, or 22 percent of the maximum mintage.

2. American Liberty tenth-ounce gold coin set for sale Feb. 8: At noon EST, collectors will be able to begin ordering the Proof 2018-W American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin from the U.S. Mint.

1. BEP offers 50-subject uncut sheets of Series 2017 $1 notes: Uncut sheets of Series 2017 $1 Federal Reserve notes are going on sale at the BEP starting Jan. 30. They will be available in various options.

