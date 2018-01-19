Collectors are buzzing: Week's Most Read
- Published: Jan 19, 2018, 4 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. 1921 Peace dollar lives up to the hype, realizing $111,000 at Platinum Night sale: To put its hefty price in perspective, a different PCGS MS-67 1921 Peace dollar, with a slightly weaker strike and more toning, sold for $70,500 in 2015.
4. World War I American Veterans silver medals await customer ordering: We have images of struck examples of the five silver medals to be included in World War I American Veterans Centennial Coin and Medal sets for sale Jan. 17.
3. Rare $1,000 gold certificate soars at Heritage Auctions’ FUN sale: A previously unrecorded Friedberg 1218e Series 1882 $1,000 gold certificate sold for $600,000 at the Jan. 5 Heritage currency auction.
2. 1943 bronze Lincoln cent trades hands in private transaction for more than $1 million: The only certified red example of a 1943 Lincoln bronze cent has reportedly just been purchased by an East Coast collector for a price in excess of $1 million.
1. U.S. Mint introduces its first pink gold coin with Breast Cancer Awareness $5 half eagle: A first-strike ceremony for the first U.S. coin struck in pink gold, the Breast Cancer Awareness gold $5 coin, was held Jan. 12 at the West Point Mint.
