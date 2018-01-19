A first-strike ceremony for the Proof 2018-W Breast Cancer Awareness gold $5 half eagle was held Jan. 12 at the West Point Mint. The facility will also strike a second version with Uncirculated finish.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 1921 Peace dollar lives up to the hype, realizing $111,000 at Platinum Night sale: To put its hefty price in perspective, a different PCGS MS-67 1921 Peace dollar, with a slightly weaker strike and more toning, sold for $70,500 in 2015.

4. World War I American Veterans silver medals await customer ordering: We have images of struck examples of the five silver medals to be included in World War I American Veterans Centennial Coin and Medal sets for sale Jan. 17.

3. Rare $1,000 gold certificate soars at Heritage Auctions’ FUN sale: A previously unrecorded Friedberg 1218e Series 1882 $1,000 gold certificate sold for $600,000 at the Jan. 5 Heritage currency auction.

2. 1943 bronze Lincoln cent trades hands in private transaction for more than $1 million: The only certified red example of a 1943 Lincoln bronze cent has reportedly just been purchased by an East Coast collector for a price in excess of $1 million.

1. U.S. Mint introduces its first pink gold coin with Breast Cancer Awareness $5 half eagle: A first-strike ceremony for the first U.S. coin struck in pink gold, the Breast Cancer Awareness gold $5 coin, was held Jan. 12 at the West Point Mint.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter