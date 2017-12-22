A 1943 Lincoln cent struck on a bronze planchet, and with a significant die break on the obverse, is one of several of the rare wrong composition errors that are to be offered at auction in Heritage’s FUN show auction.

Another week has come to a close, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Federal Reserve appointee wants to abolish paper money?: Economist Marvin Goodfriend, nominated by President Trump to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, suggests abolishing paper money.

4. PAMP app allows for authenticity verification of certain coins and ingots: An anti-counterfeiting application developed by PAMP operates on a smartphone and could be used more widely.

3. Error notes and a rare $2 national attract bidders: A huge collection of 400 error notes had its own catalog and auction session in Lyn Knight’s Dec. 5 Emerald Coast Collection auction in Lenexa, Kansas.

2. Five medals for World War I Centennial to cost customers about $500: It will cost U.S. Mint customers about $500 to buy a complete set of the medals the Mint is issuing in 2018 to commemorate World War I veterans.

1. Rare 1943 Lincoln bronze cents in Heritage auction include a recent find: A few pre-1943 95% copper planchets for the cent were struck instead of the zinc-coated steel planchets, creating the rare 1943 Lincoln bronze cents.

