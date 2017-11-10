Perhaps the finest-known 1893-O Morgan dollar graded MS-66 Prooflike by PCGS and sporting a green CAC sticker, sold for $411,250 at Legend’s Oct. 26 Regency XXIII auction in Philadelphia. This issue isn't a standard rarity, and peaked our readers' interest this week.

It’s that time again, time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Blue security thread’s developer discusses its creation on $100 note: The blue security thread used on current generation $100 Federal Reserve notes was the subject of a recent report on National Public Radio.

4. Silver demand in India seesaws as investors take profits: Total demand in India for silver in coins, investment bars, silverware, jewelry, and industrial applications remains above total supply.

3. Congressmen seek anti-counterfeiting answers from U.S. Mint, Secret Service: Two congressmen are seeking answers concerning efforts to stem the infiltration of counterfeit U.S. coins into the nation’s economy.

2. Certain Liberty Dollars are getting a special hallmark, years after seizure: Liberty Dollar medals seized by federal authorities in 2007 and now being delivered to their owners are being stamped, upon request, with a special hallmark.

1. This 1893-O Morgan dollar has aged well, sells for $411,250: Unlike the famed 1893-S Morgan dollar, the 1893-O coin is not among rare Morgan dollars at the forefront of collectors’ minds.

