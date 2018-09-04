Samoa celebrates women on commemorative 60-tala bank note

A 60-tala bank note, a unique denomination, was issued by Samoa on May 31 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its independence. The note’s theme is the contributions of women to the nation.

A 60-tala bank note, a unique denomination, was issued by Samoa on May 31 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its independence. It is dedicated to the accomplishments of Samoan women to the country’s politics and development, and the importance of their role in the Samoan culture.

The design was revealed at an official launch on May 27. Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa, Samoa’s first female prime minister, paid tribute to the contribution of the Samoan women past and present as she launched the bank note last Friday. That includes herself, as her portrait is the central feature on the face side, which also includes the signatures of the first woman minister of finance, Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molioo, and the governor of the central bank, Maiava Atalina Enari.

An unusual aspect of the note is that there is a father and daughter on the same note, since the reverse features the prime minister’s father, Samoa’s first Prime Minister, Fiame Mataafa Faumuina Mulinuu II lowering New Zealand’s flag in 1962 as he raised the flag of independent Samoa in its place.

The minister for finance said the banknote represents the celebration of a “New Dawn,” the start of a new day and a sign of living hope, and a new era as Samoa celebrates an important change in its history with the appointment of its first female prime minister.

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Other features on the bank note are the 60th Independence logo with the theme of “Folau ma le Fa’atuatua” or “Sail with Faith” and Samoa’s national motto “Fa’avae i Le Atua Samoa” or “Samoa is founded on God.”

The note is designed and printed by De La Rue and features a blue and green 4.5-millimeter security thread which depicts a Samoan Fue (a fly whisk) that pulses when tilted. A new light brown color distinguishes it as a new denomination (the others are the 1-, 2-, 5-, 10-, 20-, 50-, and 100-tala notes). A new security watermark design is of the national flower, the teuila; and a 14-millimeter gold iridescent band near the watermark is also new.

It was issued through commercial banks and is legal tender (the equivalent of U.S. $22). A million were printed at a cost of 2 million talas or about $734,000.

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