Circulation coinage production increased to meet demand

Almost 500 million America the Beautiful quarter dollars for American Samoa National Historical Park were minted in Denver and Philadelphia in 2020

So far in 2020, circulating coinage production from the United States Mint is cumulatively 16 percent higher than production in calendar year 2019, with output of 13,870,880,000 coins.

Production totals reflect production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints of Lincoln cents, Jefferson 5-cent coins, Roosevelt dimes and the five 2020 America the Beautiful quarter dollars. Output totals also comprise circulation-quality Kennedy half dollars and Native American dollars, although both denominations are struck only for sale as numismatic products at premiums above face value and not officially released into general circulation.

United States Mint officials increased production to meet demand for coins brought about by a circulation shortage driven by changes in distributions patterns during the pandemic.

2020 circulating coinage production tallied 7,159,660,000 coins at the Denver Mint and 6,711,220,000 at the Philadelphia Mint. This compares with 5,889,580,000 coins struck at the Denver Mint in 2019 and 6,052,654,400 at the Philadelphia facility.

Circulating coin production in 2020 was increased after countrywide shortages were being reported because many businesses were closed or working limited hours, in harmony with COVID-19 restrictions. Circulation patterns were interrupted because businesses were not returning as many coins to commerce channels as previously.

The U.S. Mint released the following circulating coinage production totals for the Denver and Philadelphia facilities for 2020:

➤ Lincoln cent production: 3,790,800,000 Denver; 3,370,000,000 Philadelphia. 2019 output was 3,497,600,000 Denver and 3,542,800,000 Philadelphia.

➤ Jefferson 5-cent coin: 770.4 million Denver; 726 million Philadelphia. 2019 output was 527.04 million Denver and 567,854,400 Philadelphia.

➤ Roosevelt dime: 1,294,000,000 Denver; 1,247,500,000 Philadelphia. 2019 output totaled 1,001,500,000 Denver and 1,147,500,000 Philadelphia.

➤ America the Beautiful quarter dollars: 1,299,800,000 Denver; 1,364,000,000 Philadelphia. 2020 totals include American Samoa National Historical Park, 212 million Denver and 286 million Philadelphia; Weir Farm National Historic Park, 155 million Denver, 125.6 million Philadelphia; Salt River Bay Historical Park and Ecological Preserve, 515 million Denver and 580.2 million Philadelphia; Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, 345.8 million Denver, 304.6 million Philadelphia. As of Dec. 16, 2020, the U.S. Mint had not posted final production figures for the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter dollars. The production totals also do not reflect the 10 million 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars, 2 million of each design, struck at the West Point Mint and placed into general circulation.

➤ Kennedy half dollars: 3.4 million Denver; 2.3 million Philadelphia. 2019 totals reached 1.7 million Denver and 1.7 million Philadelphia coins.

➤ Native American dollars: 1,26 million Denver; 1.4 million Philadelphia. 2019 totals were 1.54 million Denver and 1.4 million Philadelphia.

