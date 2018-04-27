The $2 Federal Reserve note was first released on April 13, 1976. The New York Times celebrated the anniversary with an examination of a denomination not many people see or use.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Two popular key dates in top grades at Regency XXVI: A MS-66+ red 1914-D Lincoln cent and an MS-67 1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar are two key dates of the early 20th century in an upcoming Legend auction.

4. Federal grand jury indicts top Northwest Territorial Mint officials: Two officials of the now bankrupt Northwest Territorial Mint have both been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with multiple bullion fraud schemes.

3. Volatility pushes palladium spot price up 23.5 percent in nine trading days: Volatility in the palladium market sparked by concerns over Russian metal supplies pushed the price of the precious metal per troy ounce up 23.5 percent.

2. 1854-S Coronet gold $5 half eagle ‘discovery of a lifetime’: Identification of a fourth surviving 1854-S Coronet gold $5 half eagle is labeled the “discovery of a lifetime.”

1. The $2 Federal Reserve note celebrates an anniversary and how many notice?: On April 13, the anniversary of the reintroduction of the $2 bill as a small-size Federal Reserve note was the topic of the “Back Story” in the New York Times.

