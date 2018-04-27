Remember the $2 note? Week's Most Read
- Published: Apr 27, 2018, 6 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Two popular key dates in top grades at Regency XXVI: A MS-66+ red 1914-D Lincoln cent and an MS-67 1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar are two key dates of the early 20th century in an upcoming Legend auction.
4. Federal grand jury indicts top Northwest Territorial Mint officials: Two officials of the now bankrupt Northwest Territorial Mint have both been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with multiple bullion fraud schemes.
3. Volatility pushes palladium spot price up 23.5 percent in nine trading days: Volatility in the palladium market sparked by concerns over Russian metal supplies pushed the price of the precious metal per troy ounce up 23.5 percent.
2. 1854-S Coronet gold $5 half eagle ‘discovery of a lifetime’: Identification of a fourth surviving 1854-S Coronet gold $5 half eagle is labeled the “discovery of a lifetime.”
1. The $2 Federal Reserve note celebrates an anniversary and how many notice?: On April 13, the anniversary of the reintroduction of the $2 bill as a small-size Federal Reserve note was the topic of the “Back Story” in the New York Times.
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