Details U.S. Mint's return policy: Week's Most Read
- Published: Mar 30, 2018, 4 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Handsome, rare 1839 Capped Bust, Small Letters half dollar changes hands at Heritage sale: This one is graded Good 4 by PCGS and is one of fewer than a dozen examples traced; examples in all grades are expensive.
4. Italy looks to past to honor a legendary ruler on commemorative coin: Marcus Ulpius Nerva Traianus (also known as Trajan) is depicted on a 2018 gold €10 coin from Italy.
3. France issues silver coins for centennial of World War I: France commemorates the centennial of the completion of World War I nearly 100 years ago with two new silver coins with a guaranteed face value.
2. West African countries may be closer to goal of a single currency: A group of West African countries has begun work on a single currency to be introduced by 2020.
1. U.S. Mint provides more details on new numismatic product returns policy: U.S. Mint customers whose return rates are in excess of 2 percent will face possible sanctions under the Mint’s new, more restrictive return policy.
