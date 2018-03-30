The U.S. Mint handled returns of thousands of the 2017 225th Anniversary Enhanced Uncirculated Coin sets.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Handsome, rare 1839 Capped Bust, Small Letters half dollar changes hands at Heritage sale: This one is graded Good 4 by PCGS and is one of fewer than a dozen examples traced; examples in all grades are expensive.

4. Italy looks to past to honor a legendary ruler on commemorative coin: Marcus Ulpius Nerva Traianus (also known as Trajan) is depicted on a 2018 gold €10 coin from Italy.

3. France issues silver coins for centennial of World War I: France commemorates the centennial of the completion of World War I nearly 100 years ago with two new silver coins with a guaranteed face value.

2. West African countries may be closer to goal of a single currency: A group of West African countries has begun work on a single currency to be introduced by 2020.

1. U.S. Mint provides more details on new numismatic product returns policy: U.S. Mint customers whose return rates are in excess of 2 percent will face possible sanctions under the Mint’s new, more restrictive return policy.