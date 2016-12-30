Week's Most Read: Circulating Ikes tough to find
- Published: Dec 30, 2016, 2 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Gold poised to maintain its streak of consecutive weekly losses: Bloomberg News reports gold’s performance is maintaining its string of consecutive weekly losses, the longest decline in more than a year.
4. ‘Coin Heist’ at the Philadelphia Mint? It’s only a Netflix movie: Netflix will debut an original movie Jan. 6 that provides a fictional account of the planned theft of $10 million from the Philadelphia Mint.
3. Here are Coin World’s Top 10 Stories of 2016: Monday Morning Brief: It’s that time of year when Coin World’s editors recap the top numismatic stories of the year.
2. Top 10 of 2016: American Liberty silver medals hot numismatic items: Collectors waited a year, until 2016, before the U.S. Mint finally issued the American Liberty silver medals.
1. You’re not likely to find an Eisenhower dollar in general circulation: Are you all ready to start a new year? Columnist O'Rourke is, and he advises a truly useful resolution.
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