5. Gold poised to maintain its streak of consecutive weekly losses: Bloomberg News reports gold’s performance is maintaining its string of consecutive weekly losses, the longest decline in more than a year.

4. ‘Coin Heist’ at the Philadelphia Mint? It’s only a Netflix movie: Netflix will debut an original movie Jan. 6 that pro­vides a fictional account of the planned theft of $10 million from the Philadelphia Mint.

3. Here are Coin World’s Top 10 Stories of 2016: Monday Morning Brief: It’s that time of year when Coin World’s editors recap the top numismatic stories of the year.

2. Top 10 of 2016: American Liberty silver medals hot numismatic items: Collectors waited a year, until 2016, before the U.S. Mint finally issued the American Liberty silver medals.

1. You’re not likely to find an Eisenhower dollar in general circulation: Are you all ready to start a new year? Columnist O'Rourke is, and he advises a truly useful resolution.

