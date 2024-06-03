Firm hits new record for world bank notes in Hong Kong sale

This note from the Peter She Collection in Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio Hong Kong World Paper Money Sale, a Yue Soo Imperial Bank 1-dollar note, sold for $38,400.

The recently completed Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio Hong Kong World Paper Money Sale shattered the firm’s May 2022 Hong Kong record for highest grossing world bank note sale. In the 2024 event, over $3.6 million in bank notes changed hands in a hotly contested sale that was held in the company’s new Hong Kong office and attracted significant collector interest across the board.

“Since joining the firm, it has been incredible to watch these sales continue to blossom. Our staff shares a commitment to providing the best customer service and putting forward the best product. Our expertise is truly unmatched,” said director and senior numismatist Kelvin Cheung.

The firm’s Director of World Currency, Aris Maragoudakis, noted, “We are excited to continue raising the bar at this venue. Eclipsing our May 2022 sale, widely regarded as one of the greatest in our history, illustrates the outstanding efforts of our staff and the trust our clients continue to place in our company. The consignors of the DL World, Peter She, Tony Ma, and John E. Sandrock collections recognized the steps we’ve taken to create the ultimate platform in Hong Kong. We are thrilled to deliver on their behalf as our sales continue to exceed expectations.”

The Peter She Collection, offered in its own catalog of just over 500 lots, fetched more than $750,000. Highlights included a Yue Soo Imperial Bank 1 dollar note that realized $38,400 and a Hong Kong Chartered Bank of India, Australia, and China note that found a new home for $31,200.

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In Session C, the DL World Collection sent shock waves through the auction room when a pair of Pei-Yang color trial notes crossed the block. An incredible purple 1-tael note realized an astounding $72,000, while the 3-tael note in lot 32546 brought $33,600. Collectors competed fiercely for a DL World Collection Commercial Bank of China 10-dollar color trial note that realized $9,600 and a Russo-Chinese 1-tael note that garnered $7,800. This was the first appearance at public auction for pieces from this collection.

The Tony Ma Collection provided the most expensive lot in the sale, as a Paper Money Guaranty About Uncirculated 55 Exceptional Paper Quality 1953 “Big Black 10” 10-yuan note sold for $78,000. The collection also drew significant interest on other pieces like a 1949 500-yuan note that brought $15,000 and a Farmer and Bridge 500-yuan note with a radar serial number that sold for $14,400.

The John E. Sandrock Collection continued to contribute rarities and high quality pieces, as a population-topping 1931 Land Bank of China 1-yuan note in a PMG 67 EPQ holder brought $36,000. A Ch’ing Dynasty 100,000-cash note dazzled collectors as it realized $19,200. Additional offerings from this collection will be presented in the firm’s October 2024 Hong Kong (SAR) Sale.

Featuring over 3,500 lots, this massively successful sale enables Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio to continue building momentum and capitalize on a thriving market for the firm’s consignors, while providing collectors the opportunity to acquire elusive pieces for their collections.

Complete prices realized for the Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio April 2024 Hong Kong (SAR) Auction of World Paper Money can be found at StacksBowers.com. (All prices include the buyer’s premium.)

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