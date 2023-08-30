Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio in new Hong Kong location

Stack's Bowers and Ponterio has moved to a new location for better service.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is relocating its Hong Kong headquarters to larger corporate offices at Unit 2202-03, 22/F, Mira Place A.

This larger footprint "signifies the firm’s long-term commitment to the Asian market and ongoing confidence in the region’s potential." According to the company, the team of professionals based in this office has "effected exponential growth in the firm’s clientele and market share through its expertise and personal consultation skills, enhanced by a commitment to transparency, honesty, and professionalism."

Included in the new space will be a state-of-the-art auction facility offering a dynamic and interactive environment in which to host live auctions.

According to the firm, "The Stack’s Bowers auction presentations hosted in Hong Kong consistently realize top market prices for sellers and garner accolades throughout the global numismatic community. The new auction room will offer the latest technology as well as flexible seating, ensuring a seamless bidding experience and providing for more versatile event sizes. These additions, combined with the firm’s extensive network of clients, global marketing strategies and outstanding numismatic expertise, will provide Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s customers with enhanced opportunities and service."

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Nirat Lertchitvikul, director of Asian Operations, commented: “As we celebrate our 14th year in Hong Kong, Stack’s Bowers continues to build on our stellar reputation in the region. Our team is dedicated to understanding and integrating with the rich cultural tapestry of Asia, ensuring our services are tailored to the unique needs of the region. Our newly expanded offices include space for additional personnel, increasing our proficiency in multiple languages, allowing better communication with our international clients.”

“Being in the heart of Hong Kong allows us to attract a diverse crowd of local and international bidders. Our team also comprises specialists from various niches, providing comprehensive knowledge in all areas of numismatics. From the primary appraisal to the final auction presentation or from the very first purchase to the completion of a significant collection, our clients benefit from a complete suite of professional services,” noted Brian Kendrella, Stack's Bowers' president.

The new office is now open, and an official grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 11, 2023. For more information, contact the firm's Hong Kong office at infohk@stacksbowers.com or call +852-2117-1191.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.