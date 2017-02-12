Crikey! Australian bank notes do not depict Steve Irwin

Businesses in Australia’s Northern Territory are warned that ersatz cash was stolen Oct. 24 from a film production site in Alice Springs. Some of the stolen notes depict actor Raymond Meagher and wildlife expert Steve Irwin.

Images courtesy of Northern Territory Police.

Businesses in Australia’s Northern Territory are being told to be aware of ersatz cash that was stolen on Oct. 24 from a film production site in Alice Springs.

Stolen were fake bank notes made to look like Australian $100 notes, but having portraits of wildlife expert Steve Irwin and actor Raymond Meagher in place of Sir John Monash and Dame Nellie Melba who are on the real ones. Other alterations include “Straylia” in place of the word “Australia”; a mining haul truck replacing the Australian masked owl and wattle that are on real notes; and a picture of singer John Farnham switched in place of the Shrine of Remembrance.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Robert Kent did not know how much money was stolen or how many people were involved in the theft. He also warned that fake $10, $20, and $50 bills may also have been stolen.

Senior Sergeant Kent also told 9 News in Australia, “Police would suggest maybe taking a quick glance at any bills received for the next few weeks to make sure you’re getting the real thing.”

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