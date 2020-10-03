Central Bank of South Sudan introduces 1,000-pound note

The Central Bank of South Sudan in Africa’s newest nation introduced a new bank note of 1,000 South Sudanese pounds on Feb. 4.

The Central Bank of South Sudan in Africa’s newest nation, which seceded from Sudan on July 9, 2011, introduced a new bank note of 1,000 South Sudanese pounds, worth $7.68 in U.S. funds, on Feb. 4.

The new denomination joins the already circulating 1-, 5-, 10-, 20-, 25-, 50-, 100-and 500-pound notes. The move, said Dier Tong Ngor, governor of the Central Bank of South Sudan, was in response to high inflation and the perpetual depreciation of the currency.

The country has also been impacted by its dependence on oil revenue for 98 percent of its budget. Production, however, due to civil conflict that broke out in December 2013, has decreased substantially since most oil fields in the country’s northern region had to shut down.

The note is red. On its face is Dr. John Garang de Mabiis (June 23, 1945, to July 30, 2005), as is common to all denominations. He was a Sudanese politician and revolutionary leader. According to Wikipedia, from 1983 to 2005, he led the Sudan People’s Liberation Army during the Second Sudanese Civil War. After a peace agreement he served as first vice president of Sudan for three weeks, until his death in a helicopter crash. He was a developmental economist and a major influence on the movement that led to the foundation of South Sudan.

The back of the bank note shows a pair of ostriches.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter