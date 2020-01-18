Central Bank of Sudan reveals a new 200-pound bank note

The Central Bank of Sudan announced a new 200-pound bank note of reduced dimensions, completely different from the 200-pound note issued in February 2019.

The main color is yellow and its themes are housing, as shown by several rural and urban buildings on the face, and population, on the back. On that side, two families are shown talking with a barrier between them, showing the relationships between national cultures.

The note is watermarked with a falcon, contains raised areas, a color shifting image, the Omron rings, and an identification mark for the blind on the right side of the paper. The background of the paper includes an image of residents in native dress.

The 200-pound bank note is worth the U.S. equivalent of approximately $3.62.

