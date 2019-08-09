2019 Coin and Currency sets shipped with dislodged note

In an undisclosed number of the 2019 Native American $1 Coin and Currency sets shipped to customers by the U.S. Mint, the Series 2017 $1 Federal Reserve note is dislodged from its proper orientation.

The U.S. Mint and its customers are dealing with a packaging problem with the 2019 Native American $1 Coin and Currency set that appears to repeat problems experienced by some buyers of the 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set.

In many examples of both sets, the $1 Federal Reserve note was found to be dislodged from the plastic compartment in which it was intended to reside when the sets were received by the customers who ordered them.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White confirmed to Coin World Aug. 8 that Mint officials are investigating the packaging issues with the 2019 sets.

He said through Aug. 7, the Mint recorded sales of 32,213 of the sets out of a maximum authorization of 50,000 sets.

The sets, featuring a space theme, went on sale July 24 for $15.95 each with a household ordering limit of two sets, which has since been lifted.

The product is currently in backorder status, which means “This item is available to be ordered now, but it is not currently in stock. Additional inventory is being made. Please add the item to your cart to see when additional inventory is expected to be available.”

Additional inventory is targeted to be in stock Sept. 6, according to the Mint.

The Collectors Universe U.S. Coins forum is replete with complaints from collectors who received their 2019 sets with the notes with the Series 2017 $1 Federal Reserve note dislodged.

The dislodged notes, however, have not been enough to trigger some collectors to return the sets, because in spite of the problem, some of the notes have desirable serial numbers that are quite collectible.

Some of those with desirable number sequences are radar notes, with the serial number reading the same forward and backward.

One collector, former Coin World staff writer Robert Lacewell, received his first two 2019 sets with each of the notes dislodged. He says he can’t tell if either note is damaged, since to do so would require dismantling the packaging.

“I ordered these two sets on the first day of issue, when there was a two-set per household limit,” Lacewell said via email. “I can’t tell if the notes are damaged in the area underneath the cardboard because I don’t want to damage the folder and because I got two consecutive serial number notes. I am keeping these two sets. I ordered two more sets the other day since they haven’t sold out and are inexpensive & beautiful otherwise.”

Lacewell questioned the Mint putting the sets in “backorder” status.

“There are many reports on coin forums of the notes not centered and collectors sending them back with return postage paid labels the Mint is sending them either by email or snail mail,” Lacewell said.

In 2015, the Mint encountered the almost identical packaging problem with the Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note being dislodged, and in some instances the note had become creased or stuck to the adhesive intended to keep the plastic compartment sealed shut.

The Series 2013 notes bear the seal of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and serial numbers beginning with 911.

The 2015 set had a product limit of 90,000 sets and was offered beginning Aug. 24, 2015, for $14.95 per set and a household ordering limit of five sets.

By Sept. 22, 2015, the Mint had shipped 52,016 sets, with 640 returned for various reasons, including exchange, unacceptable quality or customer decision. The Mint removed from its inventory any additional 2015 sets that did not meet quality standards, before they could be shipped.

The 2015 sets were manually assembled at the San Francisco Mint.

The 2015-W Mohawk Steelworkers Native American dollar in the 2015 set, from the West Point Mint, featured an Enhanced Uncirculated finish.

The 2019-P Mary Golda Ross Native American dollar is struck at the Philadelphia Mint with an Enhanced Uncirculated finish.

Mint officials have disclosed no details as to how and where the 2019 sets were packaged.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter