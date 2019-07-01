An edition of 50,000 is the maximum number of 2019 Native American $1 Coin & Currency sets the U.S. Mint plans to issue in conjunction with the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

The U.S. Mint’s limited-edition 2019 Native American $1 Coin & Currency set, which goes on sale at noon Eastern Time July 24, is being restricted to a product limit of 50,000 sets.

U.S. Mint customers will be restricted to a household ordering limit of two sets at $15.95 each.

The set contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2019-P Native American $1 coin struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The P Mint mark, the date and E PLURIBUS UNUM are incuse on the edge.

The Enhanced Uncirculated Finish involves a combination of laser-frosted and machine and hand-polished elements.

The Enhanced Uncirculated Finish is one of four finishes the U.S. Mint will execute on the Native American dollar in 2019.

The set also contains a Series 2019 $1 Federal Reserve note from one of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks featuring a serial number beginning with “1959” to correspond to the launch year of the Agena spacecraft depicted on the reverse of the coin.

The note bears the signatures of Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin and United States Treasurer Jovita Carranza.

The 2019 Native American $1 coin reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph F. Menna. The design features renowned NASA engineer Mary Golda Ross writing calculations. Behind her, an Atlas-Agena rocket launches into space, with an equation inscribed in its exhaust cloud.

An astronaut, symbolic of Native American astronauts, including John Herrington, spacewalks above. In the field behind, a group of stars indicates outer space.

The numismatic elements in the set are housed in a tri-fold presentation folder that is imprinted with the specifications for the set as well as certificates of authenticity bearing the facsimile signatures of U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder and Leonard R. Olijar, director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

