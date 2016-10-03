Royal Canadian Mint ‘cashes in’ on Royal Family visit

The Royal Canadian Mint celebrates the royal visit to Canda of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, with a silver $20 coin.

When royalty visits Canada, numismatic commemorations are bound to follow, and that remains true in 2016.

Canada's practice of issuing medals or coins to mark visits of royalty goes back decades, and for the 2016 visit of the UK's famous family of four, the Royal Canadian Mint continues the tradition, in 2016 with a Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coin.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two children (Prince George and Princess Charlotte) are visiting Canada from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1. Their visit takes them to British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, and has included a newsworthy meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This is the married couple's second visit to Canada, but their first visit as parents. The RCM issued coins marking the couple's 2011 visit as well.

According to a press release, the Honorable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, said, “The pride of Canadians in this historic moment will be permanently reflected in the silver coin that the Royal Canadian Mint has finely crafted to mark this occasion.”

Sandra Hanington, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, said, in a press release, “We look forward to commemorating other special Royal Family milestones on our coins in the years to come.”

The reverse of the coin features a full color reproduction of photographer Chris Jelf’s portrait of the family. The image is framed by an outer rim that includes four engraved maple leaves to represent each member of this royal nuclear family.

The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

The coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38 millimeters in diameter.

Limited to a mintage of 10,000, this coin retails for $109.95 Canadian.

It can be ordered by visiting the RCM website.