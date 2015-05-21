Pobjoy Mint issues coins marking birth of royal princess

British Virgin Islands has issued commemorative coins through the Pobjoy Mint for the birth of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Ascenscion Island has issued commemorative coins through the Pobjoy Mint for the birth of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Shortly after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Charlotte Elizabeth Diana on May 2, 2015, the Pobjoy Mint announced that it would issue coins for two different nations to celebrate the milestone.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is fourth in line to the throne and the second child for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The coins are being issued for the British Virgin Islands and Ascension Islands and were approved by Queen Elizabeth II and the parents.

The design from British Virgin Islands features several images to welcome the birth of a new baby — a rocking horse, a baby’s crib, a teddy bear and a ball. The wording in the surround reads HRH PRINCESS CHARLOTTE OF CAMBRIDGE. Two cherubs are also shown with the face value of the coin.

The Ascension Island tribute carries the royal coats of arms, by tradition the separate shields of a royal husband and wife, side by side.

On the left of the design is the Duke’s version of the Royal Coat of Arms granted to him by the Queen on his 18th birthday. On the right is the Duchess’s shield from the Middleton family coat of arms, granted to the family in 2011 ahead of her marriage. The wording in the surround reads HRH PRINCESS CHARLOTTE OF CAMBRIDGE

The obverse of each coin features an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadly.

The British Virgin Islands design is available in Uncirculated copper-nickel $1 and Proof .925 fine silver $10 versions.

The Ascension Island design is available in Uncirculated copper-nickel crown and Proof .925 fine silver crown versions.

All of the coins weighs 28.28 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The Uncirculated coins have unlimited mintage and are priced at $16.95 each, and the silver coins are limited to a 10,000-coin mintage and priced at $89 each.

To order the coins, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.

Want to read about more coins marking the royal princess? Coin World has the stories!

Hours after birth, Royal Mint issues coins for Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

Popular Princess Charlotte being honored on Perth Mint commemoratives

Royal Australian Mint joins celebration of new princess with coins

More from CoinWorld.com:

The Saw-maker’s Patterns

Half dimes lead off first D. Brent Pogue Collection auction May 19 in New York City

Once completed, Waterloo medal design considered a masterpiece

You bought it: 1917-D ‘Mercury’ dime, 1877 Trade dollar, 2014 Limited Edition Silver Proof set

Heritage Currency Signature Auction realizes major bids

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!