Royal Mint reveals design of Princess Charlotte’s christening coin

A special 5-ounce version of the 2015 silver Proof coin struck by the Royal Mint commemorates the christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. This bespoke edition, denominated £10, is only available through an exclusive U.S. distributor.

A 2015 silver Proof coin struck by the Royal Mint commemorates the christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. A gold version is also available.

The Royal Mint has revealed the design of the £5 coin that celebrates the christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, following approval from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Engraver John Bergdahl created the reverse design.

The reverse is decorated with harp-playing cherubs and encircled by swags of lilies — design elements shared with the christening coin also designed by Bergdahl for Prince George of Cambridge, symbolizing the link between the royal siblings.

A baroque-style oval frame, or cartouche at the center of the new coin bears the inscription TO CELEBRATE THE CHRISTENING OF PRINCESS CHARLOTTE ELIZABETH DIANA OF CAMBRIDGE 2015.

Inspiration for the design of both coins was taken from the lily font that has traditionally been used in the baptism of royal babies since Queen Victoria’s time. The baroque style is often featured in royal artwork and traditions.

The obverse bears the new effigy of Queen Elizabeth II designed by Royal Mint engraver Jody Clark.

The new coin will be available in silver and in gold to mark the royal celebration.

A special limited edition £5 coin, also designed by John Bergdahl, was issued by the Royal Mint to mark the birth of Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015. Her christening will take place on July 5 at St Mary Magdalene Church at Her Majesty the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Both £5 Christening coins measure 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

In addition, the Royal Mint initially provided images of a £10 version erroneously labeled as the £5 coin. The Royal Mint then confirmed that a bespoke 5-ounce silver version, with a more elaborate reverse, was made exclusively for a U.S. distributor, GovMint.com. Full details of this version, including pricing, were not disclosed.

The Proof .925 fine silver £5 weighs 28.28 grams. It has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for £80.

The Proof .9167 fine gold £5 coin weighs 39.94 grams. It has a mintage limit of 350 pieces and retails for £1,800

For more information, or to order the coins, visit the Royal Mint website.

Want to know about Royal coins? Coin World has the stories!

Hours after birth, Royal Mint issues coins for Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

Royal Mint series for World War I continues with Albert Ball coin

Royal Mint honors 70th anniversary of Victory in Europe with platinum £5 coin

Britain's Royal Mint unveils fifth portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

More from CoinWorld.com:

2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin to be 1-ounce, $100 face value issue

Policy by eBay exempts some numismatic items from Confederate flag ban

1970-S Lincoln, Small Date cent discovery a keeper: Found in Rolls

Legislation calls for commemorative coins celebrating 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

Where did the Proof Jackie Kennedy coins go?

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!