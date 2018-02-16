The Royal Canadian Mint has announced Mintshield, a new technology the RCM reports will minimize and even inhibit the future appearance of white spots on its Maple Leaf silver bullion coins.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Federal Reserve note remnants all that remains of infamous skyjacking: Remnants of notes that were part of the $200,000 ransom paid in 1971 to skyjacker D.B. Cooper and later found by an 8-year-old boy were on exhibit in January.

4. Legend’s Regency XXVI auction offers up radiant 1877-S Trade dollar: This was a generally well-produced issue with a high mintage, but the colorful coin here is tied with only five others graded by PCGS as MS-66.

3. 2018 American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin sales begin: Seven percent of the authorization of Proof 2018-W American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coins were sold by the U.S. Mint during the first day of sales Feb. 8.

2. Finding an 1893-CC Morgan dollar with attractive, rich toning is unusual: At $20,562.50, its price well-exceeded the $12,000 to $14,000 that other, less colorful PCGS MS-64 examples have realized in recent auctions.

1. Royal Canadian Mint develops system aimed at fixing white spots: The newest advance in silver bullion coin technology is something the Royal Canadian Mint hopes buyers never see.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter