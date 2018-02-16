The RCM correcting 'milk spots': Week's Most Read
- Published: Feb 16, 2018, 5 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Federal Reserve note remnants all that remains of infamous skyjacking: Remnants of notes that were part of the $200,000 ransom paid in 1971 to skyjacker D.B. Cooper and later found by an 8-year-old boy were on exhibit in January.
4. Legend’s Regency XXVI auction offers up radiant 1877-S Trade dollar: This was a generally well-produced issue with a high mintage, but the colorful coin here is tied with only five others graded by PCGS as MS-66.
3. 2018 American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin sales begin: Seven percent of the authorization of Proof 2018-W American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coins were sold by the U.S. Mint during the first day of sales Feb. 8.
2. Finding an 1893-CC Morgan dollar with attractive, rich toning is unusual: At $20,562.50, its price well-exceeded the $12,000 to $14,000 that other, less colorful PCGS MS-64 examples have realized in recent auctions.
1. Royal Canadian Mint develops system aimed at fixing white spots: The newest advance in silver bullion coin technology is something the Royal Canadian Mint hopes buyers never see.
