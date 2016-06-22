Superman soars on silver bullion from Canada

The Royal Canadian Mint has released 1 million 1-ounce, .9999 fine silver Superman $5 coins as part of its bullion program. Special packaging highlights the Man in Steel.

Silver stackers and bullion buyers can now add something a little “super” to their investments.

The Royal Canadian Mint on June 14 launched 1 million Superman 1-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 bullion coins.

This is the latest and most affordable coin from the RCM honoring Superman, a pop culture icon who has inspired countless characters in the DC pantheon.

Distributors in the RCM’s network have taken delivery of the coins and are shipping to their buyers.

The obverse of the coin carries the familiar Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II. The reverse is emblazoned with a uniquely frosted engraving of Superman’s signature “S-Shield,” which stands out from a background of precisely engraved radial lines, according to the RCM.

The coin also continues to feature other now-standard design and security elements, like a micro-engraved security mark consisting of a maple leaf containing the year's numeral, 16.

Each 25-coin tube features a colorful tamper-proof seal. Boxes of 500 coins — nicknamed monster boxes — come in in red and blue packaging with a cover label featuring a full-color illustration of Superman.

The coin has a mintage limit of 1 million pieces and maintains the standard specifications of the Maple Leaf silver $5 bullion coin.

In keeping with a distribution model common to the world’s major issuers of bullion coins, the Royal Canadian Mint does not sell precious metal investment products directly to the public. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact a reputable bullion dealer to order this new coin.

At press time, the Superman 1-ounce silver $5 coin was trading through American Precious Metals Exchange at a premium of $1.29 per coin more than the standard 2016 Maple Leaf silver bullion coin with the classic design, reflecting licensing and other costs specific to the special product.