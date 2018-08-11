RAM gives golden shape to historic 1626 map

Artistry, craftsmanship and history combine in a new gold domed coin released by the Royal Australian Mint in the Terrestrial Gold Dome series.

The Proof 2018 A New Map of the World 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin is struck with a concave and convex design to capture the Western Hemisphere as depicted on a richly decorated 1626 map. The map, titled A New and Accurate Map of the World, was constructed by English cartographer John Speed.

The convex reverse of the coin carries the map design.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II graces the concave obverse.

The domed coin is the second and final release in the Terrestrial Gold Dome series.

The design of the New Map of the World coin reflects the detailed artwork of the beautiful, fascinating 17th century map while also capturing the excitement and opulence of an age of discovery, according to Royal Australian Mint chief executive officer Ross MacDiarmid, in a press release.

An original print of the map is held in the National Library of Australia and can be viewed on its website, http://nla.gov.au/nla.obj-230586915/view.

The New Map of the World coin measures 38.51 millimeters in diameter.

The coin has a mintage limit of 750 pieces and retails for $2,795 Australian.

The coin is packaged in an acrylic case at the center of a wooden display box.

To order the coin, visit the Royal Australian Mint website.

