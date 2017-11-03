The Royal Australian Mint’s new circulating commemorative $2 coin honors Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, and features the herb rosemary in symbol of memory.

The Royal Australian Mint on Oct. 31 said it was issuing a 2017 colorful, symbolic $2 coin to mark the day, to honor veterans who died defending freedom.

Symbolic purple flowers and green leaves of rosemary adorn the reverse of Australia’s newest circulating $2 coin. The coin was unveiled by Michael McCormack, minister for small business.

McCormack, who is responsible for the Royal Australian Mint, was joined by chief executive officer of the Mint Ross MacDiarmid and two members of the Returned Services League of the News South Wales Corps of Guard to unveil the coin at the Hyde Park Anzac Memorial Pool of Reflection.

McCormack said the special coins are a symbolic reminder to encourage people all around Australia to reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives in national service.

“On the 99th anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War, the nation will observe one minute’s silence, in memory of those who died or suffered in all wars and armed conflicts,” he said.

“Rosemary has traditionally been worn on Anzac Day and Remembrance Day as a way to commemorate those who have died in active service and other military operations.

“This is the sixth coloured circulating coin made by the Royal Australian Mint to honour the bravery and sacrifice of our servicemen and women. Over two million of these coins will be released into public circulation over the coming weeks.”

MacDiarmid said the Mint had a long and proud history of marking special commemorative events with coinage, playing a significant role in reaching many Australians with an important message.

“As we near the final year of the Anzac Centenary these coins will be a lasting memory so that we continue to reflect and remember for years to come,” MacDiarmid said.

The coin is available in packs of five coins ($10 face value) at face value, or as an Uncirculated collector version sold for a premium.

Coins are available for purchase from the RAM’s website.

A contribution from the sale of all collectible coins in the Royal Australian Mint’s Official Anzac Centenary Coin Program is made to the Anzac Centenary Public Fund. The public fund contributes to a range of significant projects intended to leave a lasting and unifying legacy for all Australians.