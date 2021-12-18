Pobjoy 2021 coins honoring children’s author David Walliams

The second release in a series for Gibraltar related to British author David Walliams’ books is now available from the Pobjoy Mint, this colorful 2021 issue celebrating “Mr. Stink” in copper-nickel or silver.

The Pobjoy Mint has issued the second coin in the new series of 50-penny coins celebrating the works of internationally acclaimed children’s author David Walliams being issued on behalf of Gibraltar.

The second coin in The World of David Walliams series features Walliams’ second novel, Mr. Stink, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books. The story is about a young girl called Chloe who befriends a witty tramp called Mr. Stink.

The reverse of the coin shows the image of the front cover from the novel, and in full color to match the original illustrations by Quentin Blake.

Mr. Stink, Walliams’ second novel, was published in 2009. It is said that this is the book that really put him on the map, and it was adapted as a stage musical and a television film by the BBC.

Walliams’ stories revolutionized reading for children, and he is one of the most influential children’s writers today, according to the Pobjoy Mint.

Since the publication of The Boy in the Dress (2008), Walliams’ franchise has seen unprecedented growth, with global sales exceeding 45 million copies, and his books translated into 55 languages.

Collectively across his titles, he has celebrated more than 70 weeks (nonconsecutive) at number one in the overall book charts and more than 200 weeks (non-consecutive) at number one in the children’s charts — an achievement no other children’s writer has reached, according to Pobjoy.

Series details

The 50-penny coin series features designs taken from some of the best-selling books, known the world over, and is a fitting tribute to an author who celebrated his 50th birthday this year.

The series will feature the following novels: The Boy in the Dress, Mr. Stink, Billionaire Boy, Gangsta Granny, Ratburger, Awful Auntie and Grandpa’s Great Escape.

The new 2021 50-penny coin is available in copper-nickel or Proof .925 fine silver versions.

The copper-nickel version comes in a colorful presentation pack, and the silver version is in a box with a certificate of authenticity.

The Pobjoy Mint’s exclusive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of the coins, which weigh 8 grams and measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

The copper-nickel version has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces and the silver version is limited to 1,999 pieces.

To order, or for more information, visit the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

