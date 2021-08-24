Pobjoy Mint completes Sea Creatures 50-penny series

The clown triggerfish is the sixth and final design in the Pobjoy Mint’s Sea Creatures series of 50-penny coins for the British Indian Ocean Territory.

Also known as the big-spotted triggerfish due to the big white spots that cover most of its body, the clown triggerfish is the most popular of the trigger species, according to the Pobjoy Mint.

The reverse of the coin features an adult clown triggerfish swimming along coral reefs.

The clown triggerfish has a brown body and the lower half of it is covered in the white spots. The mouth is surrounded by a yellow field with a white edge. On its back the clown triggerfish has a yellow to gold colored field. The tail fin can sometimes be of the same yellow/gold color.

Its name comes from its spots, lines, and head markings that look almost like clown makeup.

The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The design is available in Diamond Finish copper-nickel and Proof .925 fine silver versions.

Both coins weigh 8 grams and measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

The copper-nickel coin is limited to mintage of 2,750 coins priced at $19.95.

The silver coin has a mintage limit of 175 pieces and retails for $69.95.

A special color album is sold separately, designed to house all six coins of the collection.

To order, visit the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

