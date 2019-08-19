Phoenix $5 coin celebrates bird’s legend

The Perth Mint of Western Australia has struck an Antiqued Finish 2023 5-ounce .999 fine silver $5 coin for the island nation of Tuvalu commemorating the legend of the phoenix.

The Perth Mint of Western Australia has struck an Antiqued Finish 2023 5-ounce .999 fine silver $5 coin for the island nation of Tuvalu commemorating the legend of the phoenix.

“The phoenix symbolizes immortality and is tied to the sun god in ancient Greek & Egyptian mythology,” according to distributor APMEX. “The Perth Mint created this 5 oz Silver legal tender coin depicting the phoenix and several birds in vivid colorization against antiqued patina.”

The distributor added, “According to Chinese legend, the phoenix was once a plain and inconspicuous bird. While other birds preferred to frolic in the forest, it constantly foraged for nuts and seeds, earning a reputation for being boring and greedy.

“One year, the forest was stricken by drought and the playful birds, who could not find anything to eat, began to starve. Struck by their plight, the hard-working phoenix welcomed the hungry birds to share in its painstakingly gathered stores of food. In gratitude, the birds presented the phoenix with a crown, each one plucking its more beautiful feathers to help make a colorful new clothing for the ‘king of the birds.’ ”

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The coin has a mintage of 488 coins and is listed as “out of stock” at APMEX.

The obverse depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, her years of reign: 1952–2022, the weight and fineness, the 2023 year-date and the monetary denomination.

The reverse portrays a multicolored Chinese phoenix in flight. It is surrounded by a collage of other birds among plants, flowers, and clouds, with several of the elements in color.

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