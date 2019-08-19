Perth Mint releases Blackbeard bullion coins for Tuvalu

A 2019 silver coin depicting “Queen Anne’s Revenge,” captained by the pirate Blackbeard, is available from Tuvalu.

Queen Anne’s Revenge, captained by the legendary Blackbeard the pirate, is the first subject of a new series of silver and gold bullion coins from the Perth Mint.

Throughout the 17th and 18th centuries, pirates roamed the seven seas, with each ship displaying a unique “black flag” to announce its arrival and make clear mercy would be given to those who surrendered.

These ships and their flags are celebrated in an exclusive coin series through American Precious Metals Exchange and issued for Tuvalu.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin and 1-ounce .9999 fine silver dollar share designs.

The obverses of both coins feature the Ian Rank-Broadley likeness of Queen Elizabeth II, the denomination, the coin’s weight and fineness, and the 2019 year-date.

The reverse features the Queen Anne’s Revenge, sailing through a rough sea and proudly displaying the flag of Blackbeard. A skull can be discerned in the background of clouds.

The design also features the words QUEEN ANNE’S REVENGE, BLACK FLAG: BLACKBEARD, the weight, fineness, and the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark.

The gold coin is limited to a mintage of 100 pieces and the silver coin has a mintage limit of 15,000 pieces.

Both are available through www.apmex.com, with delivery of the silver coin expected in September. The gold coin is presently available.

