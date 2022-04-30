Coin for Tuvalu shows all the planets, then some

Tuvalu has issued a 5-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 coin showing the eight planets, Pluto, the sun, moon and other objects.

A new 5-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 coin from Tuvalu rekindles the debate over Pluto’s place in the planetary hierarchy.

The 2022 Planets of the Solar System coin shows Pluto, a dwarf planet, along with the eight fully designated planets and other celestial objects on the reverse, designed by Sean Rogers.

There are no legends on the reverse of the ultra high relief Antique Finish piedfort (double thick) coin to further enhance the beauty of the stunning cosmic tribute.

Pluto was discovered in 1930 by American astronomer Clyde Tombaugh, and immediately joined the ranks of the planets. And that’s the way things were for more than 75 years, until 2006 when the International Astronomical Union downgraded Pluto to “dwarf planet.”

Celestial scene

Distributor Talisman Coins describes the reverse thusly.

“In addition to all nine planets, in the immediate foreground is a rocky asteroid, upon which we stand to take in this incredible view of our Solar System. Just beyond is the molten Sun itself, while the asteroid belt and clouds of dust and gas float across the middle of the tableau. A meteor shooting past Uranus completes the scene.”

The obverse features Queen Elizabeth II, in crowned profile facing right. This portrait, featuring the queen wearing a tiara and pearl earrings, was executed by the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley. The legend QUEEN ELIZABETH II, the date and the denomination also appear. The legend 5 OZ 9999 SILVER identifies the weight and purity.

Specifications

The coin weighs 155.533 grams and measures 55.9 millimeters in diameter. It comes housed inside a leatherette clamshell-style presentation case, protected by a full-color outer box. An individually-numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The coin has a mintage limit of 388 pieces and retails for $499.95.

To order the coin, visit the distributor website.

