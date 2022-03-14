Pearl Black Finish offered for tribute coins

The Pobjoy Mint’s latest tribute to the 1921 Morgan and Peace silver dollars of the United States is a Proof 1-ounce silver $10 coin for British Virgin Islands with a Pearl Black finish.

The Pobjoy Mint offers yet another commemorative coin in connection with the centennial of the 1921 Morgan and Peace silver dollars. Its latest coin features a Pearl Black Finish.

This Pearl Black Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver $10 coin is issued in the name of the British Virgin Islands, as were several other commemoratives Pobjoy issued over the past year for the 1921 anniversary.

The “Pearl Black” finish is a special technique applied by Pobjoy Mint.

Original design details

The Morgan dollar, minted from 1878 to 1904 and then again in 1921, is named after its designer, U.S. Mint Chief Engraver George T. Morgan. Its obverse depicts a profile portrait representing Liberty.

The Peace dollar was minted from 1921 to 1928 and then again in 1934 and 1935.

It was designed by Anthony de Francisci in a competition to find designs representing the peace celebrated after WWI. Its design also shows a head of Liberty in profile.

Pobjoy’s tribute design on its 2021 $10 coin reproduces the two profile images, with the dates 1921 — 2021 beneath the two busts.

Morgan was born in Birmingham, England, where he worked as a die engraver.

In 1876, the U.S. Mint began efforts to redesign U.S. silver coinage, contacting the deputy master of the Royal Mint in London, looking for a die-sinker who would be willing to take the position of assistant engraver. Morgan was recommended, moved to the United States, and began working for the U.S. Mint, producing designs for pattern half dollars, which were repurposed for the silver dollar when that denomination was resurrected in 1878 after being eliminated in 1873.

The modern issue

Pobjoy’s 2021 coin obverse has the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

The coin measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and weighs 31.1 grams. It has a mintage limit of 1,921 pieces that retail for $99 each.

For more details or to order the coin, visit the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter