Pobjoy’s tributes to American silver dollars sell out

The Pobjoy Mint issued three 2021 British Virgin Islands coins in a design celebrating the Morgan and Peace dollars, including this 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coin, which sold out its mintage of 5,000 pieces.

A limited-mintage commemorative coin program celebrating the Morgan and Peace dollars experienced strong collector demand upon becoming available for pre-order, causing some collectors to miss out.

The story may sound familiar, but the difference is that this time the coins were issued by the Pobjoy Mint, in the name of the British Virgin Islands.

On May 20, the British-based private mint offered 5,000 Reverse Frosted 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion dollar coins, which quickly sold out.

Pobjoy followed up May 25 with an Uncirculated 1-ounce copper-nickel dollar and a Proof half-gram .999 fine gold $4 coin, the latter of which also promptly sold out its mintage limit of 299 pieces.

The copper-nickel version is presented in a colorful pack, has a mintage limit of 1,921 pieces, retails for $24.95 U.S., and as of June 3 remained available.

The reverse each coin shows two profile images, the portrait representing Liberty and the portrait of the goddess of Liberty representing Peace.

The Pobjoy Mint highlights the connection between the United States and Britain, noting that designer George T. Morgan was born in Birmingham, England, where he worked as a die engraver.

In 1876, the U.S. Mint began efforts to redesign U.S. silver coinage, contacting the deputy master of the Royal Mint in London, looking for a die-sinker who would be willing to take the position of assistant engraver. Morgan was recommended, moved to the United States, and began working for the U.S. Mint, producing designs for pattern half dollars that were repurposed for the silver dollar when that denomination was resurrected.

The 2021 coins carry an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Both the bullion and copper-nickel coins weigh 31.103 grams and measure 38.60 millimeters in diameter.

The gold coin weighs 11 grams and retailed for $149.95.

The silver bullion coin retailed for $39.95 and delivery was expected to begin shortly after press time; secondary market prices will then be established.

