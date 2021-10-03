Pobjoy Mint releases 5-ounce ‘Morgan dollar’

The Pobjoy Mint has created a 5-ounce .999 fine silver $30 coin honoring the Morgan and Peace dollars.

The Pobjoy Mint, following the immediate sellout of its 1-ounce silver coin honoring the Morgan dollar, has created a 5-ounce version.

The 2021 $30 coin, issued for the British Virgin Islands, marks the centennial of the transition of the Morgan dollar to the Peace dollar, to “commemorate this significant evolution of American Freedom,” according to Pobjoy.

The Morgan dollar was minted from 1878 to 1904 and then again in 1921.

The coin was named after its designer, U.S. Mint Chief Engraver George T. Morgan, and the obverse depicts a profile portrait representing Liberty.

The Peace dollar was minted from 1921 to 1928 and then again in 1934 and 1935.

It was designed by Anthony de Francisci as a result of a competition to find designs representing the peace that followed the end of the Great War. The design showed the head of the Goddess of Liberty in profile.

Pobjoy’s design on the 2021 $30 coin shows the two profile images of the portrait representing Liberty and the portrait of the Goddess of Liberty representing Peace. The dates 1921 – 2021 are shown beneath the two busts.

Designer details

Morgan was born in Birmingham, England, where he worked as a die engraver.

In 1876, the U.S. Mint began efforts to redesign U.S. silver coinage, contacting the deputy master of the Royal Mint in London, looking for a die-sinker who would be willing to take the position of assistant engraver. Morgan was recommended, moved to the United States, and began working for the U.S. Mint, producing designs for pattern half dollars that were repurposed for the silver dollar when that denomination was resurrected.

The 2021 coin has the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

The coin measures 65 millimeters in diameter and weighs 155.5 grams. It has a mintage limit of 329 pieces, a number selected to keep the collection unique, according to the Pobjoy Mint’s Beth Caspar.

The coin retails for $449 U.S.

For more details, or to order the coin, visit the Pobjoy Mint’s website, www.pobjoy.com.

