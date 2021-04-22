Niue silver dollar for Elizabeth II celebrates her 95th birthday

A Proof 2021 1-ounce silver dollar from Niue marks the 95th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, already the oldest and longest serving monarch in British history, is set to reach her 95th birthday on April 21, 2021.

To mark the milestone, Niue presents a Proof 1-ounce silver dollar.

Elizabeth, born in 1926, is the oldest reigning monarch in British history, surpassing Queen Victoria’s 81 years.

Elizabeth is also the longest reigning monarch in British history, having passed Queen Victoria’s length of reign in 2015. She is also the longest reigning queen in recorded history.

The obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, in crowned profile facing right. The legend ELIZABETH II, the issuer and date of issue and denomination also appear, while the legend 1 OZ 999 SILVER references the weight and purity.

The reverse features a bust profile portrait, facing right, of Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in 1953, flanked by lion and unicorn supporters, and surrounded by a garland of the national flowers (floral badges) of the four constituents of the United Kingdom, the Tudor rose (England), the thistle (Scotland), daffodil (Wales) and the shamrock (for Northern Ireland).

The legends QUEEN ELIZABETH II, above, and her birth year, 1926, below, define the theme.

The coin is encapsulated inside a presentation case, protected by a full-color outer box. A full-color, individually-numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The 1-ounce coin measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces.

The coin retails for $119.95 each and quantity discounts are available.

A companion Proof 1-ounce gold version (denominated $100) has a mintage limit of 150 pieces and retails for $3,199.95.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor website, www.talismancoins.com.

