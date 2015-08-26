Photographs of Elizabeth II, basis for Canadian bank note portrait, in auction

Nine rare photographic images of Queen Elizabeth II from the set used as the basis for her portrait on the $1, $2, and $20 Canadian bank notes of the Scenes of Canada (1969 to 1979) series are up for auction.

The auction, by London auctioneer William George & Co., held online March 25 to April 23, included 192 other lots of signed royal letters and photographs, historical documents, and postal history.

The pictures, taken by Royal Photographer Anthony Buckley in 1963, were estimated to sell for at least £5,000 and as of April 20 had a bid of £6,500 ($8,130), to which a 22 percent buyer’s fee would be added.

Each photo has the queen posed facing or looking right or left, wearing a diamond tiara, matching earrings and necklace. They were taken in a single session but at different angles, for a better chance of one being approved. Each measures about 8 by 10 inches; the total frame size is 33 by 39 inches.

The Sun quoted a William George specialist as saying, “The pictures were used by photographers who worked with Security Printers and The Crown Agents for Overseas Governments and Administrations. They were both responsible for supplying images for use by British Commonwealth countries who wanted images of Queen Elizabeth for banknotes, coins and postage stamps. They are important and interesting as it is rare that these pictures, which were used for official purposes, come on the market.”

They are among only a few examples of Buckley’s work in private hands.

