Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue

The reverse of the 2020 Back to the Future 1-ounce silver bullion coin depicts the famed time-traveling Delorean car.

The 1985 movie Back to the Future has already been memorialized in numismatics with three coins in 2015 for the movie’s 30th anniversary.

The theme returns to coinage in 2020 on two coins, a 1-ounce silver $1 bullion coin and a Proof silver $2 coin, both for Niue.

Both obverses show the Ian Rank Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II and licensed images of the Delorean car on the reverse, though the Proof coin’s design is in color.

The Brilliant Uncirculated .999 fine silver dollar has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces.

The reverse also depicts electrical flashes along with the Back to the Future 35 logo and digital numbers from the time machine’s chronometer.

The coin measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter and coins are packaged in a protective capsule. Quantities of 20 coins sealed in cardboard sheets are offered while availability allows.

The $2 coin reverse features the Delorean surrounded in electrical flashes as it rips through time. Below are flaming tire tracks surrounding the date dial numbers from the time machine’s chronometer.

The 1-ounce coin measures 39 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,020 pieces. The Proof coin sold out immediately and now must be found in the secondary market.

American Precious Metals Exchange offers the bullion coins, at a cost beginning at $9.99 over the precious metal or spot price.

To order the bullion coin, visit the firm’s website, www.apmex.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter