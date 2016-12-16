World Coins

The thrill of possessing a coin struck from treasure

Why is this silver shilling so special to Senior Editor Jeff Starck? He explains in a #CWShowAndTell segment.

Coin World image

In our latest Coin World Show & Tell Facebook video, senior editor Jeff Starck talks about a silver coin with a special story.

“There may be nothing more romantic, at least numismatically speaking, than a coin that has been recovered from a shipwreck,” Starck says. 

A close second are coins like the one he shows off, which was struck from seized treasure. 

Here's the full story:

