The thrill of possessing a coin struck from treasure
- Published: Dec 16, 2016, 10 AM
Why is this silver shilling so special to Senior Editor Jeff Starck? He explains in a #CWShowAndTell segment.
In our latest Coin World Show & Tell Facebook video, senior editor Jeff Starck talks about a silver coin with a special story.
“There may be nothing more romantic, at least numismatically speaking, than a coin that has been recovered from a shipwreck,” Starck says.
A close second are coins like the one he shows off, which was struck from seized treasure.
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